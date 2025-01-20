Let Us Hope For Peace in Ukraine and the Middle East

War is a messy business, and there is no single factor for peace. To this end, let us hope that the seemingly perpetual horrid meat grinder trench warfare of the Ukraine ends, and the insanity witnessed in the Middle East finds some kind of common ground in peace.

Yes, Putin wants Ukraine, but even he must see the futility in his actions by sending hundreds of thousands of Russians into a slaughterhouse where they are mutilated by drone bombs as they send in wave after wave of desperate conscripts to their needless deaths.

Can Trump change things for the better? Who knows? Anything is better than Sleepy Joe, a shuffling vegetable. Don’t forget to liberate the UK while you’re at it, Donald.