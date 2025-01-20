17.7 C
London
Monday, January 20, 2025
secret satire society
HomeWorldLet Us Hope For Peace in Ukraine and the Middle East
World

Let Us Hope For Peace in Ukraine and the Middle East

UKRAINE - Crimea - Hopefully, one day some kind of peace can befall the Ukrainian people who have suffered enough from war.

Daily Squib
By Mr. Charrington
ai
ww3 war the third world war peace

War is a messy business, and there is no single factor for peace. To this end, let us hope that the seemingly perpetual horrid meat grinder trench warfare of the Ukraine ends, and the insanity witnessed in the Middle East finds some kind of common ground in peace.

Yes, Putin wants Ukraine, but even he must see the futility in his actions by sending hundreds of thousands of Russians into a slaughterhouse where they are mutilated by drone bombs as they send in wave after wave of desperate conscripts to their needless deaths.

Can Trump change things for the better? Who knows? Anything is better than Sleepy Joe, a shuffling vegetable. Don’t forget to liberate the UK while you’re at it, Donald.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  PLEASE SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ds-indy-free-banner
Previous article
Britons Begging Donald Trump to Invade and Liberate the UK
Daily Squib
Mr. Charringtonhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ds-pope-banner

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.