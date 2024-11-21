“Two Jags” John Prescott Goes to the Great Pie in the Abyss

New Labour deputy, who enabled the disastrous premiership of Tony Blair, has eaten his last pork pie and popped his clogs, it has been reported by the fawning mainstream media. In parliament there were the usual jovial pleasantries honouring “two Jags” Prescott, a Labour MP who epitomised the limits of human greed, farcical idiocy and incompetence.

“Two Jags”

No doubt, Prescott’s avarice and greed will ensure his eternal stay within the infernal regions is sufficiently unpleasant.

Commenting on the passing of John Prescott, the Devil was eager to accommodate the former Labour MP.

“This one will receive special treatment, and I will enjoy overseeing his care. We expect him to arrive being dragged along by two Jaguar XJ6s, where he will be force-fed pork pies by my minions for eternity. Tony Blair, Peter Mandelson and Gordon Brown are also awaited with great eagerness.”