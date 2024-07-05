Trilateral Commission Member and Bilderberger Keir Starmer Has Solid Plan

17.7 C
LONDON - England - Isn't it a strange coincidence that new PM Sir Keir Starmer is a member of the Trilateral Commission and attended Bilderberg meetings.

Daily Squib
By B.A. Ware
keir starmer beergate beer comrade starmer trilateral commission bilderberg council on foreign relations

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party and new PM, is a member of the Trilateral Commission, a very powerful globalist group. The Trilateral Commission was created by David Rockefeller, who was also a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Starmer’s right-hand man Lord Peter Mandelson is a prominent member of the Bilderberg Group, along with war criminal and financier Tony Blair.

A Return to Stable Foreign Policy?

Sir Keir Starmer attended the secretive Bilderberg Group meeting in 2022. Prospective British Prime Ministers generally always attend Bilderberg before they eventually take power.

Joined Without Telling Corbyn

Membership records show Starmer joined the Trilateral Commission at some point between March 2017 and October 2018.

James Schneider, who was Corbyn’s spokesman while he was leader, revealed that: “Starmer didn’t inform us that he was joining the Trilateral Commission while serving in the shadow cabinet. If he had, we would have put a stop to it, like we did when he tried to take an inappropriate outside job with city law firm Mischon de Reya while shadow Brexit secretary.”

Staunch communist and Marxist Schneider added: “Membership of the Trilateral Commission, a body dedicated to promoting corporate power, was plainly incompatible with Labour’s then-stated policies of redistributing wealth and power from the few to the many.”

Schneider was asked if he was surprised to discover that Starmer had joined the group without informing Corbyn’s team: “No. Dishonesty is Keir Starmer’s hallmark.”

Despite putting on a “man of the people” front, it is clear that Keir Starmer is just another corporate lackey and monetary gain will be his sole priority within the globalist capitalist framework. The British people have been fooled once again, but this is a normal practice that is ongoing, and will continue onwards until time immemorial.

The Tories were too overt with their agenda, so sometimes you have to go undercover with the exact same agenda.

