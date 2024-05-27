Labour Land Value Tax (LVT) Will Punish Homeowners With Gardens

Labour (along with similar proposals from the Greens and Lib Dems) proposes to introduce a Land Value Tax. (LVT)—hereafter called the “garden tax”, which will be based on three per cent of the value of land for each property.

For many homeowners, this could represent a massive increase in their annual tax bill and force the sale of gardens in order to reduce bills.

“If you own a property with a large garden, your tax bill will increase by a large amount per annum. Many homeowners will be forced to sell their properties, or alternatively sell their gardens when Labour introduces the LVT. Furthermore, the LVT will be related to the area where the property is located. For example, a property with a large garden in for example Chelsea, London will be hit by a higher increase in annual tax to pay than a property owned in a poorer part of the country,” a property adviser revealed.

Moving from a property-based tax to a land-based tax would cause great instability in Britain’s property market, where many homes would be unsellable. Additionally, many homeowners would not be able to afford the vast tax increases therefore be forced to sell, but here is the conundrum, who will they sell their overpriced tax heavy property to? Not many will be able to afford to buy the LVT heavy homes, including stamp duty and all other costs involved.

House prices across the country would therefore eventually crash to the bottom, which is one of the reasons Labour would introduce such an evil tax. Impoverishing the entire nation is a major policy of the Marxist Labour manifesto, which espouses equality for all citizens in socialist poverty.