17.7 C
London
Monday, May 27, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldLabour Land Value Tax (LVT) Will Punish Homeowners With Gardens
World

Labour Land Value Tax (LVT) Will Punish Homeowners With Gardens

LONDON - England - Once Labour wins the election they will introduce a Land Value Tax which will increase tax bills for homeowners hugely and punish those with gardens.

Daily Squib
By Commissar Ghardenne
labour land value tax

Labour (along with similar proposals from the Greens and Lib Dems) proposes to introduce a Land Value Tax. (LVT)—hereafter called the “garden tax”, which will be based on three per cent of the value of land for each property.

For many homeowners, this could represent a massive increase in their annual tax bill and force the sale of gardens in order to reduce bills.

“If you own a property with a large garden, your tax bill will increase by a large amount per annum. Many homeowners will be forced to sell their properties, or alternatively sell their gardens when Labour introduces the LVT. Furthermore, the LVT will be related to the area where the property is located. For example, a property with a large garden in for example Chelsea, London will be hit by a higher increase in annual tax to pay than a property owned in a poorer part of the country,” a property adviser revealed.

Moving from a property-based tax to a land-based tax would cause great instability in Britain’s property market, where many homes would be unsellable. Additionally, many homeowners would not be able to afford the vast tax increases therefore be forced to sell, but here is the conundrum, who will they sell their overpriced tax heavy property to? Not many will be able to afford to buy the LVT heavy homes, including stamp duty and all other costs involved.

House prices across the country would therefore eventually crash to the bottom, which is one of the reasons Labour would introduce such an evil tax. Impoverishing the entire nation is a major policy of the Marxist Labour manifesto, which espouses equality for all citizens in socialist poverty.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Mass Exodus as Comrade Starmer Kills Off Private Schools
Next article
General Election: “Whoever Wins, We Lose!”
Daily Squib
Commissar Ghardennehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »