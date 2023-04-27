The new Netflix documentary will portray American civil rights icon Malcolm X as a white trans man, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Series producer, Cletus Johnsons from Milwaukee said: “My son asked me one time, daddy, why can’t we have a gay white trans guy as an African American civil rights icon? I immediately got up and started phoning casting agents, and we got to work. We wanted to find someone who fit the bill, and right away we got him — some guy called Dylan Mulvinney.”

Malcolm X will be portrayed as a gay make-up artist who was also an American Presbyterian minister and human rights activist who was a prominent figure during the civil rights movement. A spokesman for the transgender community until 1964, he was a vocal advocate for Black Trans empowerment and the promotion of transgenderism within the Black community.

Mulvinney was excited to take the call and immediately took on the role for Malcolm X.

“I was so excited I opened up another can of Bud Light. Apparently, Malcolm Z was a black man, but they chose me instead. I am so excited! (Squeals with delight, flapping arms around). I don’t know many black people, especially here in Beverly Hills, but I promise to do my best to portray Malcolm Y as she was meant to be. Today I am wearing a pink chiffon dress and I also have a big moustache they glue on above my upper botoxed lip. Do you think this bunch of pansies will substitute for a gun? I heard Malcolm Q was quite the shooter.”

Donna Pinkett Shazzam, the director of the project, revealed the agenda of the documentary: “We want all African Americans to explore their inner homosexuality and also to consider becoming transgender. Remember, all you have to do is think it and we will do the rest. We want to indoctrinate you and your children to become trans white people. This is inclusivity, folks. We want to overtake your culture and make it our own. Embrace your gayness, or just learn how to do it. Look, Malcolm X was a white gay trans, how much more beautiful and inclusive is that?”