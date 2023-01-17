Davos Latest: Prostitutes Working Overtime

DAVOS - Switzerland - Prostitutes and drug dealers mix well with the gourmet food at this year's WEF meeting tackling global problems.

Tackling global inequality is high on the agenda during this year’s meeting of over 600 specially elected world leaders and corporate CEOs.

“I talk about tackling gender inequality and greenhouse gases, and when I go back to my room I will have a few 18-year-old girls to do as I please with them, and different girls each night. Sometimes we have them line up in the morning before breakfast. I especially enjoy two or three girls servicing my meat and two veg at the same time. I arrived in my private jet and once the conference is over will leave in one too. Not only that, but I may even have a few whores on the plane journey home,” one 67-year-old delegate revealed.

Not all Davos delegates like girls, and some opt for young underage boys brought in, especially from Romania or Russia.

The global elite like to have their tackle tickled whilst tackling the world’s greatest problems in the Swiss resort town.

High class escorts are booked into the same hotels as high-powered bosses and their employees during the five-day summit, which started on January 16.

One sex worker named Ivanka said she dresses in business attire, so she doesn’t stand out among the executives, despite prostitution being legal in Switzerland.

“I can talk about important subjects like global food shortages and distribution systems, then have the delegate release themselves over my perfectly made up face with my flicking tongue outstretched. It’s all part of the Davos spirit,” Ivanka, who charges 700 euros per hour, plus travel expenses, revealed.

Apart from plenty of Davos delegate seed, no names are ever spilled to the press, or anyone else.

“These guys want complete discretion. One wrong word or name to someone, and they make you disappear,” a frightened young man revealed from the hotel lobby.

In 2020, an investigation by The Times found at least 100 prostitutes travel to Davos for the summit, according to a Swiss police officer.

Among the topics up for discussion at this year’s summit are the Ukraine war, global inflation rates, the Great Reset, climate change and inequality.

It is said over 2,000 private-jets arrived for the Davos meeting. Along with the throng of sex workers, this year’s meeting should cause quite a bang.