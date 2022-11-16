Think Tank: People Must Learn to Vote With Their Feet

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - An anti-woke non-governmental think tank is urging people worldwide to vote with their feet and reject communist woke ideology.

“When elections are now no longer viable metres of national opinion, and huge monopolies dictate every facet of your life, there is only one thing you can do — vote with your feet.

‘Our universities and educational establishments are now controlled by a woke Marxist minority, advertising is now geared solely to convey a woke activist message, Hollywood films are now soulless wokified activist propaganda pieces, Big Tech monopolies try to force their woke agenda onto you and if you do not comply they erase your very existence.

“The far left communist ideology infiltrates every facet of our lives, a gift from indoctrinated agents in line with Marxist CCP policy.

“Do not give them a penny more, do not subscribe to their streaming services, avoid their cinemas, do not go to their universities, switch off their adverts, do not buy or subscribe their products, do not go to their theme parks, boycott their companies, do not send your children to their schools, always switch off their propaganda.

“No one is laughing anymore because the woke communist zealots killed off comedy.

“A prime example of wokery not working is Disney. The company that once defined family entertainment is going from media giant to epic failure, suffering over $1.4 billion in streaming losses and a stock drop of around 39% for the year. And, it would appear that these financial declines are inevitably leading to employee lay-offs.

“People are simply fed up with the far-left preaching their woke mantras through supposed entertainment, and are avoiding Disney. They not only ruined the Star Wars franchise, but have pandered to the communist rhetoric by peddling activist propaganda through their networks.

“Vote with your feet. Do not watch, buy, or acknowledge the mere existence of the woke.”