Ron vs Don – Let the GOP Battle Begin

MAR-A-LAGO - USA - Donald Trump has announced his candidacy for the 2024 US elections.

Last night, a rather timid Donald Trump declared his candidacy to run for the presidency for a third time. The only problem for the Donald is that a very successful Ron DeSantis could ruin everything.

After a rather pathetic midterm election performance, apart from DeSantis, the Republicans are now on the back foot. Is this a good time for Donald Trump to announce his run for office?

Here’s an idea. How about DeSantis being Trump’s running mate? If they can’t win against Sleepy Joe, then they should both retire in disgrace.