Meghan Markle Features in American Magazine The Cu*t

MONTECITO - USA - Meghan Markle has been featured in The Cu*t magazine moaning about her privileged life of riches and luxury.

It’s a hard life, while people around the world are suffering and in the UK millions will have to make a choice between heating themselves or feeding their children this winter, along comes The Cu*t — and Meghan Markle moaning about how hard her life is living in a 16-bathroom Monticito McMansion. What an utter cu*t, you may utter under your breath.

Cu*t featured in The Cu*t magazine

Meghan Markle has been complaining again, this time in some tiresome soporific shallow magazine called The Cu*t.

“I have 16 bathrooms and 19 bedrooms in this awful McMansion….yadda yadda yadda….woke word salad….race card….yadda yadda yadda…n-word…..yadda yadda yadda….sustainable coffee…etc., etc.”

Next week in The Cu*t Meghan Markle continues moaning about even more ridiculous crap in her privileged life of fake virtue signalling perpetual victimhood. Be sure to read the next episode in the continuing saga — either that or watch wet paint dry. It is infinitely more interesting.