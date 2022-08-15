Salman Rushdie Stabbing: Why Are the Coward Leftists Silent About It?

LONDON - England - The media outlets aligned to the left have been silent to condemn the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie. Why?

There has not been a squeak of condemnation of the stabbing of Salman Rushdie by the left-leaning biased media, which was committed by an Iranian backed attacker, for some very simple reasons

Firstly, the stabbing of Salman Rushdie does not align with the left’s soviet woke destruction of freedom of speech. If they condemn the unjust stabbing of a man who dared to write a book, or say some words, then the leftists would fall against their own censorious cancel-culture dictum.

Secondly, the leftists who run their politically motivated activist media outlets are cowards who do not dare anger their far-left readership or listeners. For them, it would be a true anathema to mess with their soviet ideological belief of ruining democracy, killing capitalism, and censoring free speech.

This is why these woke censors are quiet, and can only utter the words “no motive has yet been established” for the crime of attempted murder on an author. Despite, celebrations in Iran where Shiite Muslims are celebrating, and JK Rowling receives overt death threats on Twitter.

Freedom of speech has been attacked and murdered by the leftist woke ideology utilising censorship and cancel-culture for so long, that when presented with such an overt horrendous act like a stabbing of an author for words he wrote, the left can only watch from afar — silent.

“You are next!”