1984: Mankind’s Landlords and Policemen of Soviet Woke Speech Control

MOUNTAIN VIEW - USA - Another woke tech conglomerate seeks to desecrate the English language by policing and cancelling speech.

You cannot now say this, and you cannot say that anymore. George Orwell’s nightmare scenario of deleting the English vocabulary and cancelling certain words is now truly a reality.

It is no surprise that Google is now spearheading the evil wokist soviet putsch to decimate and eradicate the English language, so we will now be left with very thin dictionaries.

Don’t you see that the whole aim of Newspeak is to narrow the range of thought? In the end we shall make thoughtcrime literally impossible, because there will be no words in which to express it.

Thoughtcrime, doublethink and oldthink are very ungood. The telescreen operatives and thinkpol are already suspicious of your duckspeak ways and have respectfully put you on the unperson list for vapourisation.

You must therefore say the things we want you to say and to adhere to the Newspeak dictionary which gets thinner every year. Soon, every word will be deemed illegal and people will simply grunt their communications.

Doubleplus

Citizens will be rewarded with a chocorat increase of 3 grams if they report anyone guilty of thoughtcrime or even facecrime.

The youth league are complying and are a hive mind already, but it is oldthink that is the enemy of the party and must be eradicated.

Plusbig waste is in adjectives

Big Brother monitors all citizens at all times, including outer and inner party members.

Freedom of speech? Freedom of expression?

Once it has gone, it will be gone forever.

…and no one stood up…no one said a word…