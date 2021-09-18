AUKUS: Furious Macron Calls China For Possible EU War Pact

PARIS - France - After being locked out of a special nuclear submarine deal between the UK, US, and Australia, AUKUS, President Macron has blown a fuse.

According to aides, when French president Emmanuel Macron heard of the U.S, U.K. Australian nuclear submarine pact, AUKUS, being announced, he flew into such a rage that he threw his old wife’s poodle, Hortense, out the window.

‘Operation Hookless’

“Nous regardions les Euronews. Ensuite, they annoncé les UK/US/Australia nuclear submarine pact. Macron flew into une rage incontrôlable, he picked up le caniche de sa femme et a jeté le poor thing through la fenêtre!” one of Macron’s terrified aides recalled.

It is not known what happened to the poodle, but after throwing numerous priceless objet d’art around his Elysée Palace office, Macron picked up the phone straight to his pal, Xi Jinping in Beijing.

It is no secret that the EU appeases China at every opportunity, and this loss of a lucrative $90 Billion submarine deal with the Australians may have pushed the EU over the edge.

“L’UE aime la Chine. Ils sont like notre big frère Soviétique. L’armée de l’UE will now side avec la Chine. Let us see what les cochons Britanniques disent when l’armée Chinoise et Européenne débarque à Dover?” the French Minister of War, Jacques Bonyparte, shouted in the French parliament on Friday.