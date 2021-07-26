Biden: “My Butt Has Been Wiped”

This is exactly what you want from a supposed world-class statesman — outbursts to reporters about butts being wiped. Along with severe dementia, it seems Biden is also displaying elements of Tourette’s syndrome, although there are many cases of people with advanced dementia blurting stuff out of the blue.

Full interview of @POTUS “my butt has been wiped” comment.

Why, did not a single reporter, ask…excuse me Mr. President?

Can you clarify what happened to your butt?

Journalism is dead… pic.twitter.com/I2Y7uW5Lph — All Politics is Local with Jon Fetherston (@LocalPoliticsis) July 25, 2021

Needless to say, America is seriously fucked.