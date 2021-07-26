Biden: “My Butt Has Been Wiped”

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - Joe Biden, displayed his world-class credentials to reporters, explaining his current butt situation.

By
Shlomo Schmendrik
-
biden wipe butt

This is exactly what you want from a supposed world-class statesman — outbursts to reporters about butts being wiped. Along with severe dementia, it seems Biden is also displaying elements of Tourette’s syndrome, although there are many cases of people with advanced dementia blurting stuff out of the blue.

Needless to say, America is seriously fucked.

