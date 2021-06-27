Chinese Espionage Agents Installed Camera in Smoke Detector to Catch Hancock

LONDON - England - After the ministerial office of MP Matt Hancock was found to be compromised by spy cameras, Chinese operatives are most certainly to blame.

Hostile state, China, is most certainly responsible for the spy camera installed in a smoke detector in the ministerial office of former MP Matt Hancock.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) CCTV cameras are produced by Chinese company Hikvision.

Placing spy cameras in private areas like a ministerial office is a serious breach of national security, and it is guaranteed that listening devices were also placed in the office of Hancock.

The agenda for the PLA and Chinese intelligence service, MSS, Ministry of State Security is essentially one of the ‘long game’ to cause chaos, demoralisation and garner as much information as possible to subvert the enemy (Britain/USA/Australia).

If one minister’s office, like that of Matt Hancock has been found to be bugged, it can be assumed that all other departments and ministerial areas are also compromised. Whether MI5/MI6 will do anything about this breach is not known.

The CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to “fall, fail, and fell,” to weaken, destroy and kill Western nations is part of the CCP’s BGY Program (B-Hacking, G-Money, Y-Sex).

China’s Ministry of State Security – Divisions