Chinese Espionage Agents Installed Camera in Smoke Detector to Catch Hancock

Hostile state, China, is most certainly responsible for the spy camera installed in a smoke detector in the ministerial office of former MP Matt Hancock.
The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) CCTV cameras are produced by Chinese company Hikvision.
Placing spy cameras in private areas like a ministerial office is a serious breach of national security, and it is guaranteed that listening devices were also placed in the office of Hancock.
The agenda for the PLA and Chinese intelligence service, MSS, Ministry of State Security is essentially one of the ‘long game’ to cause chaos, demoralisation and garner as much information as possible to subvert the enemy (Britain/USA/Australia).
If one minister’s office, like that of Matt Hancock has been found to be bugged, it can be assumed that all other departments and ministerial areas are also compromised. Whether MI5/MI6 will do anything about this breach is not known.
The CCP’s 3F plan, which aims to “fall, fail, and fell,” to weaken, destroy and kill Western nations is part of the CCP’s BGY Program (B-Hacking, G-Money, Y-Sex).
China’s Ministry of State Security – Divisions
- Confidential Communication Division Responsible for the management and administration of confidential communications
- International Intelligence Division Responsible for strategic international intelligence collection
- Political and Economic Intelligence Division Responsible for gathering political, economic, and scientific intelligence from various countries
- Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau Division Responsible for intelligence work in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau
- Intelligence Analysis Division Responsible for analysing and reporting on intelligence and collecting guidance on how to handle intelligence matters
- Operational Guidance Division Responsible for directing and supervising the activities of provincial level MSS offices
- Counterintelligence Division Responsible for gathering counterintelligence information
- Internal Security and Anti-Reconnaissance Division Responsible for protecting the MSS from infiltration by foreign entities by monitoring domestic reactionary organizations and foreign institutions
- External Security and Anti-Reconnaissance Division Responsible for monitoring students and institutions abroad in order to investigate international anti-communist activities
- Information and Auditing Division Responsible for the collection and management of intelligence materials
- Social Research Division Responsible for conducting public opinion polling and surveying the population
- Science and Technology Investigative Division Responsible for managing science and technology projects and conducting research and development
- Comprehensive Intelligence Analysis Division Responsible for the analysis and interpretation of intelligence materials
- Imaging Intelligence Division Responsible for collecting and interpreting images of political, economic, and military targets in various countries through both traditional practices and through incorporation of satellite imagery technologies
- Enterprises Division Responsible for the operation and management of MSS owned front companies, enterprises, and other institutions