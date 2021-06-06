Honouring the D-Day Soldiers Who Fought For Our Freedoms

Today is the 77th anniversary of the D-Day landings, and it seems time has tempered what those soldiers fought and died for on that fateful campaign. Today we have mass censorship by untouchable tyrannical Big Tech monstrosities; we have cancel culture where anything that does not conform to communistic ‘woke’ culture is deleted, we have hyper-sensitive politically correctness in all media and education, we have entities who are the overseeing self-proclaimed fact-checkers, we have the re-writers of history who erase anything they deem bad, re-writing everything their own way, we have the puritans who decry anything that is vaguely natural or sexual…etc.

Even the former prince, Harry is now denouncing the First amendment of the U.S. constitution, the right to free speech. Harry, a former military man, might as well piss and shit on the graves in Normandy with his disgracefully ignorant words denouncing the human right to freedom of speech. The brave soldiers storming the beaches on D-Day, slaughtered by Nazi machine guns in their thousands fought for the very mantle of freedom in all its forms, religious freedom, freedom of speech and freedom of expression.

Video of Veteran from 75th D-Day anniversary

Only a few remember that day in 1944, and what it has meant for the last 77 years since. We must not forget what the soldiers fought and died for all those years ago, even though the Big Tech companies aligned with Communist China seek to take away everything that happened, we must not let them get away with it. Their evil fascistic communist moulded plan that is totalitarian in nature should be fought by every decent, moral, freedom loving human being with all our might as one single entity.

FIGHT TYRANNY

The infiltrated ‘woke’ educational institutions should all be de-funded and the rotten communist operatives rooted out. The brands who pander to the communist ‘woke’ Marxist agenda should be boycotted by their former customers. The politicians who promote communism and Marxism, and are under the payroll of Beijing should be removed any way possible, even if elections are rigged in their favour.

Western democracies must keep their freedoms at all costs.

Never forget.