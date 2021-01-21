White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Vows to Fight “Misinformation”

“I just found these panties here on the podium. Hmm, let me examine further, I shall sniff them. I am now in the midst of combatting misinformation. Ooh, a hint of jasmine, lavender, and I smell the adorable sweet and sour scent of femininity here, I feel a slight tickling sensation, yes, the aroma has an adorable bouquet that is making my legs a little wobbly, all those hidden desires…” a visibly flustered, married with two kids, Jen Psaki utters shakily to the waiting press pack.

Incoming White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was indeed on shaky ground, especially as this was her first appearance in front of the press.

“Mis…mis…misinfor…mation! These silk panties are so damn luxurious, I, I, can’t get enough of them (takes another long sniff) I, I, think I have to go now, I shall see y’all another time! Don’t forget misinformation!” At that moment, Psaki rushes out of the White House press room, nearly tripping up on the way out.

During her little show, Jen Psaki forgot to mention that the biggest piece of misinformation around now is that Joe Biden is president.