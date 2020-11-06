The Revenge of Greta Thunberg

STOCKHOLM - Sweden - The revenge of Greta Thunberg on her arch rival Donald Trump in his time of crisis came swiftly.

By
Issa Berg
-

She can walk on water, and is a staunch fighter for climate change (population control). Greta Thunberg thus revelled in her ultimate revenge by rubbing salt into the wounds of a wounded President Trump with her little tweet.

This was of course a belated response to Donald Trump’s tweet from December 12th, 2019.

trump chill greta

Now that Trump is in a bit of a pickle, it is quite the right time to play childish games with the president. Ner, ner, ner, ner!

And of course the wonderful video of Greta having a climate tantrum still reverberates through the world’s melting glaciers.

 

