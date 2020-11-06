STOCKHOLM - Sweden - The revenge of Greta Thunberg on her arch rival Donald Trump in his time of crisis came swiftly.

She can walk on water, and is a staunch fighter for climate change (population control). Greta Thunberg thus revelled in her ultimate revenge by rubbing salt into the wounds of a wounded President Trump with her little tweet.

So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill! https://t.co/4RNVBqRYBA — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 5, 2020

This was of course a belated response to Donald Trump’s tweet from December 12th, 2019.

Now that Trump is in a bit of a pickle, it is quite the right time to play childish games with the president. Ner, ner, ner, ner!

And of course the wonderful video of Greta having a climate tantrum still reverberates through the world’s melting glaciers.