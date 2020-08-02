Leading Chinese Scientist Confirms COVID-19 Dispersed From PLA Lab

LOCATION UNKNOWN - USA - A leading Chinese scientist who fled to the West has revealed some secrets kept by the Communist Chinese Party regarding the Coronavirus.

A leading virologist, Dr. Li-Meng Yan who was one of the first scientists to study the outbreak of the coronavirus has revealed that the COVID-19 virus was possibly deliberately released from a laboratory linked to the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Speaking during a live-stream interview with Taiwan News Agency Lude Press, Dr Li-Meng said: “At that time, I had clearly assessed that the virus came from a Chinese Communist Party military lab.

“The Wuhan wet market was just used as a decoy.”

She stressed that when she reported her findings to her superiors, she was not taken seriously and ignored.

This brave woman fled the communist regime of China to reveal to the world the truth about COVID-19 and the CCP/WHO cover-up in December 2019.

She fled Hong Kong where she was based after warnings were made that if she continued her stance on her findings that she would be made to disappear by the Chinese Communist Party.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In China, people can be completely erased by the authorities, their names, their complete history and documents are destroyed even digitally, and they are murdered in cold blood after being incarcerated in secret CCP locations. There are no court cases, no appeals, and no mercy, people are simply erased from the map as if they never existed.

It is very lucky that Dr. Li-Meng Yan was able to escape with her life and able to reveal the truth about the coronavirus.

The world would have been a completely different place today if the CCP and WHO had revealed that the coronavirus was transmitted human to human three weeks earlier than they did. There would have been tighter measures to stop the virus spread across the globe.

If conclusive evidence proves that the virus was released from a lab controlled by the Chinese Communist Party’s military wing, then it would be an act of war.

Not only did the cover-up allow the virus to spread far and wide globally but it is possible that it was a weaponised strain of SARS that was meant to spread globally to cause as much death as possible, benefiting Chinese expansionist plans.