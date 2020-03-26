Want to see a ticking time bomb? Most of the U.S. population are on heavy doses of painkillers and other prescription drugs, as well as being morbidly obese. These people may have access to heavy weaponry but all it will take to take them down is a microscopic pathogen that their bullets will not find.

“I can shoot a commie bastard, I can shoot a gook, I can shoot anyone taking away my rights, but I cannot shoot this virus, hell, I can’t even see the dayum thang!” one morbidly obese American from Detroit said whilst sitting on a bag of ammunition.

Drugs

More than 131 million people — 66 percent of all adults in the United States — use prescription drugs. Utilization is particularly high for older people and those with chronic conditions. Prescription drugs can hasten death when infected by coronavirus.

Marijuana, followed by cocaine and LSD, is the most used illicit drug in the United States. As of 2018, around 124 million people in the United States had used marijuana at some point in their lifetime. In the past few years, a number of states have legalized marijuana for both recreational and medical purposes, creating a new and thriving market.

Obesity

The National Center for Health Statistics estimates that, for 2015-2016 in the U.S., 39.8% of adults aged 20 and over were obese (including 7.6% with severe obesity) and that another 31.8% were overweight. Obesity rates have increased for all population groups in the United States over the last several decades.

Mental Illness

In the United States, almost half of adults (46.4 percent) will experience a mental illness during their lifetime. 5 percent of adults (18 or older) experience a mental illness in any one year, equivalent to 43.8 million people.

About 2.5 million people currently receive some form of Family Tax Benefit. Income support for the unemployed and the sick makes up $10.8 billion of the welfare budget, an increase of $358 million from 2018-19.

Guns

Thirty percent of U.S. adults say they personally own a gun, while a larger percentage, 43%, report living in a gun household.

Personal gun ownership varies among the major population subgroups Gallup looks at:

Republicans (45%), men (43%) and self-identified conservatives (40%) are the most likely key subgroups to say they personally own a gun.

Women (17%), Democrats (16%) and Hispanics (15%) are the least likely to report personal gun ownership.

Welfare

Put all of these statistics, mix them in a bucket full of fear, and a huge national debt with a crumbling economy, joblessness, no national health service, and millions of guns, and it is almost inevitable that something terrible will arise soon enough.

“When the shit kicks off, you better be thousands of miles away from here, or it’s gonna be goodbye time!” another morbidly obese American man said whilst toting his AR-15 and snorting a line of cocaine.