Author Dean R. Koontz, wrote a book in 1981 called “The Eyes of Darkness” about a Chinese military lab in Wuhan that creates a virus as a bioweapon; civilians soon become sick after accidentally contracting it.

Fiction and satire sometimes prophesize actual reality in the future, as can be witnessed in many a Daily Squib satirical article.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology, which houses China’s only level four biosafety laboratory, the highest-level classification of labs that study the deadliest viruses, is just 32km from the epicentre of the current coronavirus outbreak.

Of course, without delving into the world of conspiracy theory, one could always suggest there may be some link between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and this current outbreak in Wuhan, Hubei province, however we will never know, simply because of the level of secrecy by the Chinese communist state, and the sheer number of articles containing misinformation and fake news that are currently swilling around social networks and the media.

Every piece of data released by the Chinese should be looked at with a pinch of salt, and this is why when the mainstream media is seen quoting these incredibly low Chinese death figures with seriousness, you know there is something seriously wrong, not only with the figures, but with Western journalism itself. Shame on the mainstream media for not questioning the figures being released by the Chinese authorities, because what they are doing is damaging real journalism in the West, and aligning themselves with the Chinese lies coming from Wuhan.

The fact is, the death toll may be stated as 1,300 right now, but this does not take into account the thousands of people who died in their homes, or were not diagnosed. News directly from Wuhan from medical staff who risked their lives reporting the real facts state that staff only had access to minimal testing kits. Also news from the crematoriums, suggests they have been working day and night burning bodies for weeks now, since the virus was first reported. The death toll would therefore be in the region of 30,000 by now, but then again no one will ever know.

Whole families have disappeared, whole towns have been incinerated, and their records of ever existing burned as well to protect the Chinese authorities.

Would the West act in the same brutal manner as the Chinese if the outbreak reaches the same levels as Wuhan? Who knows?

One thing is for certain, with air traffic still open from China to the UK, it is only a matter of time till Britain sees its own outbreak of COVID-19. As for continental Europe, their free movement Schengen Zone will be the deciding factor in their total annihilation. The EU will never stop free movement, and have stated so emphatically, thus allowing the deadly coronavirus virus to spread daily unchecked.

