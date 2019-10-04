Hello dear readers, we are now in the midst of investigating the Bidens business dealings in the Ukraine and China.

Both Joe Biden and his son, are being investigated

Through our initial investigations, we quickly realised that former Vice President and 2020 Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, under the nose of Barack Obama, strong-armed the Ukrainian government to fire its top prosecutor, Shokin, in order to thwart an investigation into a company tied to his son, Hunter Biden.

Viktor Mykolayovych Shokin was investigating serious corruption at a natural gas company tied to Biden’s son, Hunter.

Joe Biden withheld $1 billion in aid to Ukraine to pressure the government to remove Shokin from the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The former Vice President, Biden did this to quash Shokin’s investigation into Ukraine’s largest gas company, Burisma Holdings, and its owner, oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky. Hunter Biden landed the lucrative role with no experience in Ukraine or the gas industry.

During a 2018 speech at the Council on Foreign Relations, Joe Biden said he withheld $1 billion in loan guarantees for Ukraine in order to force the government to address the problem with its top prosecutor.

“I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch. He got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time,” he said.

In December 2015, Biden railed against the “cancer of corruption” in a speech before the country’s parliament and called out Shokin’s office.

Besides Biden’s threat over the $1 billion in aid, the International Monetary Fund threatened to delay $40 billion in aid for similar reasons.

Shokin was eventually removed from his position in the spring of 2016.

