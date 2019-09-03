Here is a list of Conservative MPs who wish to stop Brexit and dishonour the vote result of June 23, 2016, in the EU Referendum when 17.4 million people voted to leave the EU in the largest democratic mandate in British history.

These people have chosen to leave the Conservative party in disgrace and are so hated by British voters they will never work in politics ever again.

Constitutionally Irregular

They will forever be remembered as quisling traitors of Britain’s democratic values, and for disrespecting the will of the people and their vote.

Because of their nefarious action they will cost the British taxpayer £1 billion a month paid to the EU for an extension.

These quisling swine are no doubt probably on the EU payroll, allegedly, and are choosing money over the United Kingdom and democracy.

Britain will now be trapped in a constant merry-go-round of extension after extension with no negotiating hand with the EU because of these moronic quisling twits.

John Bercow Remain
David Gauke Remain
Justine Greening Remain
Dominic Grieve Remain
Rory Stewart Remain
Sir Oliver Letwin Remain
Philip Hammond Remain
Antoinette Sandbach Remain
Alistair Burt Remain
Richard Harrington Remain
Guto Bebb Remain
Caroline Nokes Remain
Margot James Remain
Sam Gyimah Remain
Philip Lee (Defected to Lib Dems) Remain
David Lidington Remain
Ed Vaizey Remain
Sir Nicholas Soames Remain
Richard Benyon Remain
Steve Brine Remain
Greg Clark Remain
Kenneth Clarke Remain
Caroline Spelman (voted for 2nd hearing) Remain

 

twitter remainers

