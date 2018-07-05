Visiting the medieval cathedral city of Salisbury situated in the southern English county of Wiltshire can leave you positively paralysed with awe at the magnificent history behind this great place.

The city lies only 9 miles away from Stonehenge, the prehistoric stone circle on the grassland of Salisbury Plain.

You won’t be able to move away after your visit and will stay in that spot for a very long, long time.

We have compiled a list of five wondrous landmarks to visit on your trip to Salisbury.