Ruthless Killer On the Loose

SALISBURY - England - Police are appealing to citizens if they have seen a deadly ruthless killer roaming the streets.

The police are appealing to anyone who has seen the man pictured hanging around Salisbury High Street with a can of spray holding a deadly nerve agent.

A former Russian spy and his daughter, along with a policeman are in critical condition in hospital.

According to reports, the man pictured is deadly, and ruthless when it comes to dispatching people.

The description of the man is of a white Russian speaking slavic male, about 5’2, with very piercing eyes.

Warning!

Please approach with caution, and if you see the man, run, run for your fucking life and call the police.