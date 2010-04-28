Gordon Brown Releases Labour Backstabbing Election Video

ROCHDALE - England - Set to be the new rallying propaganda piece for the Labour election, unelected PM Gordon Brown unveiled the latest weapon in election campaigning tools -- insult your potential voters then grovel.

According to Labour spin doctors, the latest weapon in the fight for the election win was definitely a hit today after Gordon Brown unveiled the strategy to get more Labour votes – to insult your voters behind their backs.

“It’s the latest strategy. It may be dirty and unseemly, somewhat unpleasant – even leaving a rather bad taste in the mouth – but it works. We don’t call him Velcro Brown for nothing, because bad news sticks to this chap like dog shit sticks to a pair of white tennis shoes,” the spin doctor said.