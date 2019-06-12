The 12th Cricket World Cup seems to be heating up nicely.

The latest match played saw Australia’s David Warner take his first International century since his ball tampering ban which took him out for a whole year. The Aussies beat Pakistan in an entertaining 41-run victory despite Pakistan having an easily reachable goal of 136-2 they were slapped down for 4-24.

Australia are the current champions and most successful team in the tournament’s 44 year history, with five wins.

Warner reached the dizzying heights of 107 whilst Captain Aaron Finch settled for 82 -overall 307. Mitchell Starc’s review saw Pakistan bowled out for 266.

Australia and New Zealand are now at the top of the table with six points each although the Kiwis still have one game in hand. As for Pakistan, who are eighth out of ten, they will play their arch enemy India on Sunday at Old Trafford.

England, on the other hand, have never won the Cricket World Cup, finishing as runner-up in 1979, 1987 and 1992. This year could be very different though with Jos Butler in play. The outgoing England head coach Trevor Bayliss, will be leaving in September, but will go on to support the team for the Ashes, which begins on Thursday 1 August.

The final will be played at Lords on Sunday, July 14 and will be a culmination of 45 group stage matches and two semi-finals played over seven weeks. Lord’s cricket ground also hosted the final of the inaugural World Cup in 1975, as well as the finals in 1979, 1983, 1999. The tournament consists of 10 countries competing for that all elusive cup. After a single round in which each nation will play each other once, two semi-finals will take place at Old Trafford and Edgbaston determining the finalists.

Latest Results

England vs South Africa, May 30 at The Oval – England won by 104 runs

West Indies vs Pakistan, May 31 at Trent Bridge – West Indies won by 7 wickets

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, June 1 at Cardiff – New Zealand won by 10 wickets

Australia vs Afghanistan, June 1 in Bristol – Australia beat Afghanistan by seven wickets

South Africa vs Bangladesh, June 2 at The Oval – Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs

England vs Pakistan, June 3 at Trent Bridge – Pakistan beat England by 14 runs

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, June 4 in Cardiff – Sri Lanka won by 34 runs

South Africa vs India, June 5 in Southampton – India won by six wickets

Bangladesh vs New Zealand, June 5 at The Oval – New Zealand won by two wickets

Australia vs West Indies, June 6 at Trent Bridge – Australia won by 15 runs

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, June 7 in Bristol – no result

England vs Bangladesh, June 8 in Cardiff – England won by 106 runs

Afghanistan vs New Zealand, June 8 in Taunton – New Zealand won by seven wickets

India vs Australia, June 9 at The Oval – India won by 36 runs

South Africa vs West Indies, June 10 in Southampton – no result

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, June 11 in Bristol – no result

Australia vs Pakistan, June 12 in Taunton – Australia won by 41 runs