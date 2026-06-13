New Technology Pioneers Are Building the Infrastructure for the Next Era of AI

One hundred start-ups from 23 countries have been selected to join the World Economic Forum’s Technology Pioneers community building the framework for the next era of AI.

This year’s cohort is notable for developing the software and physical infrastructure required to power autonomous AI systems at scale.

The companies are advancing breakthrough technologies across AI, energy, quantum computing, biotechnology, climate innovation, space, and advanced manufacturing.Learn more about the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026 here. Follow on social media using #amnc26, #2026夏季达沃斯# and #InnovateScaleImpact.

The group highlights the increasing geographic diversity of frontier innovation, including nine companies from India and the strongest representation to date from the Republic of Korea.

What distinguishes this year’s cohort is its strong emphasis on enabling the next era of artificial intelligence (AI). While recent progress has largely focused on models and consumer applications, many of these Technology Pioneers are creating the software and physical infrastructure essential for scaling AI.

Two areas stand out: companies building the foundations for autonomous AI agents — covering identity verification, payments, security, and enterprise integration — and those tackling the growing energy, computing, and storage demands of AI.

The cohort also demonstrates the broadening geography of frontier innovation. India has contributed nine companies, many working in deep tech and space innovation. The Republic of Korea has achieved its highest-ever representation, spanning AI, robotics, and quantum technologies. Companies from the Middle East, Latin America, and South-East Asia are also increasing their presence in emerging technology ecosystems.

“For 26 years, the Technology Pioneers community has served as an early indicator of where technology is heading,” said Verena Kuhn, Head of Innovator Communities, World Economic Forum.

“What’s new is that early-stage companies are now addressing challenges that until recently demanded enormous budgets, infrastructure, and large teams. AI is not only what these companies are building; it is also what is making it possible.”

Beyond AI infrastructure, the cohort showcases the wide range of early-stage innovation. Companies are developing cleaner energy sources, enhancing cancer detection, boosting industrial efficiency, protecting data from future quantum-computing threats, enabling in-orbit satellite servicing, and creating lower-impact materials. Many of these goals once required the resources of major corporations or government programmes. Advances in AI, simulation, and automation are now allowing smaller teams to tackle complex scientific and industrial challenges, thereby accelerating innovation across sectors.

The pioneers in the next era of AI will contribute their expertise to Forum initiatives through a two-year engagement programme and will be invited to participate in the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026, which will take place from 23–25 June in Dalian, People’s Republic of China.

More information about the Technology Pioneers community and previous cohorts is available here (link).

The 2026 Technology Pioneers are:

Australia

Uluu – Developing seaweed-based biodegradable biomaterials as sustainable alternatives to traditional plastics.

Brazil

Comp – Providing compensation management, salary benchmarking and merit cycle tools for technology companies.

Canada

Intuitive AI – Delivering AI-powered food waste monitoring and recycling analytics for commercial kitchens.

China

Deep Wisdom – Developing an automated machine learning platform for e-commerce and manufacturing.

DeepCtrls Technologies – Building physics-informed AI for energy-efficient control of industrial systems.

Landing Med – Using AI-powered digital pathology for early cancer detection.

Ninetech – Enabling enterprise digital transformation through large language models and robotic process automation.

OneAIX Technology – Providing AI solutions for trade and intelligent systems.

PhaBuilder – Engineering halophilic microorganisms to produce biodegradable materials and chemicals.

Pheno Innovations – Advancing breakthroughs in critical materials across industries through AI-powered technologies.

Tripo AI – Generating AI-powered 3D models for gaming and mixed reality applications.

Xense Robotics – Developing multi-modal tactile sensing technology to enhance robotic dexterity.

Zephyr Intelligent Systems – Building closed-loop thermal safety systems for lithium-ion batteries.

Colombia

Quipu – Providing AI-driven credit solutions for informal workers without traditional credit histories.

Denmark

Sparrow Quantum – Developing deterministic single-photon sources for scalable optical quantum technologies.

France

Robeaute – Building modular microrobots for minimally invasive neurosurgical interventions.

Germany

Dunia – Combining AI and robotics to accelerate the discovery of electroactive materials.

SPARK Microgravity – Enabling microgravity research collaboration through integrated hardware and software platforms.

India

Airbound – Operating drone networks to deliver blood and critical medical supplies to rural healthcare systems.

Bellatrix Aerospace – Developing and manufacturing propulsion technologies for in-space mobility.

BorderPlus – Supporting healthcare professionals to access high-growth international opportunities.

Dhruva – Building small satellite platforms to advance India’s growing space ecosystem.

Ethereal Exploration Guild – Developing reusable medium-lift launch vehicles for cost-efficient orbital access.

Fermbox Bio – Producing alternative lipids, proteins and green chemicals through fermentation-based biomanufacturing.

OrbitAID – Developing technologies for on-orbit satellite servicing, including refuelling, repair and de-orbiting.

Sarla Aviation – Building electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility.

Varaha – Leveraging remote sensing and blockchain technologies for agriculture-based climate solutions in developing markets.

Israel

NeoLogic – Developing quasi-CMOS microprocessor technology to reduce chip power consumption and size.

Ray Security – Delivering AI-driven proactive cybersecurity to limit data access and prevent ransomware attacks.

Japan

3DC – Developing graphene meso-sponge materials to address electrode expansion challenges in batteries.

Fermelanta – Producing rare plant-based ingredients for medicine and cosmetics through microbial fermentation.

Godot – Combining behavioural science and AI to advance human augmentation technologies.

NanoQT – Building quantum interconnects compatible with optical fibre for long-distance quantum communication.

OptQC – Developing photonic quantum computers that leverage light for practical applications.

Kenya

Pezesha – Connecting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises to credit and supply chain finance through embedded finance infrastructure.

Mexico

OTIF – Operating an online booking platform connecting shipping companies, logistics providers and customers.

Saudi Arabia

intella – Providing Arabic-first speech-to-text and analytics solutions for call centres and media.

Nommas Technologies – Developing AI-powered visual inspection systems for manufacturing quality control.

Singapore

Gero – Integrating physics and AI to accelerate drug development for age-related diseases.

Sentient Labs – Empowering the development of open-source AGI.

SixSense – Providing a no-code deep learning platform for computer vision applications in manufacturing.

Slovenia

Sunrise Robotics – Developing autonomous robotic cells with AI-powered perception for manufacturing.

Republic of Korea

A-Robot – Building humanoid and service robots designed for human-robot coexistence.

bitsensing – Developing radar solutions for vehicle safety, urban traffic management and healthcare monitoring.

RLWRLD – Building foundation models that enable robots to perceive and manipulate physical environments.

SDT – Providing edge computing and internet-of-things hardware for enterprise digital transformation.

Switzerland

Atinary Technologies – Offering a no-code AI platform for self-driving laboratories to accelerate molecule and materials research and development.

Metafuels – Converting green methanol into sustainable aviation fuel.

United Arab Emirates

Fasset – Delivering stablecoin-powered banking, international payments and investment access.

United Kingdom

Caristo Diagnostics – Building AI-driven imaging to detect and predict cardiovascular disease.

Epoch BioDesign – Engineering AI-designed enzymes for low-temperature biorecycling of nylon polymers.

IONATE – Developing hybrid intelligent transformers for smart grid power flow control.

MatNex – Accelerating materials discovery through AI-driven quantum calculations.

Opna – Building the coordination, verification and financing layer for critical power equipment.

Paid – Building business infrastructure for AI agents, including pricing, billing and renewals.

Sitehop – Delivering 200Gbps full duplex encryption for enterprise network infrastructure.

Uplift360 – Advancing chemical recycling technologies for carbon fibre and advanced composites.

United States

Adaption Labs – Developing adaptive AI systems that continuously learn and evolve across industries.

Albert – Providing an AI platform for materials science research and laboratory data management.

Alta Resource Technologies – Deploying novel refining technologies to produce high-purity minerals more efficiently and sustainably.

AOA Dx – Combining AI and biomarkers for early-stage cancer detection through liquid biopsy.

Autonomize – Using AI to contextualize unstructured clinical data and improve patient outcomes.

DeepLook Medical – Developing medical imaging AI for cancer visualization across ultrasound, CT and MRI.

Emerald AI – Enabling data centres to dynamically adjust power usage and stabilise electricity grids through AI.

Endolith – Using AI-guided microbes to recover copper from low-grade ore with lower energy consumption.

GridCARE – Forecasting electricity grid capacity with generative AI to support data centre development.

Hello Robot – Building open-source mobile manipulators for embodied AI research and education.

Helios – Predicting agricultural commodity prices and supply chains through AI-powered analytics.

Hertility – Offering at-home diagnostic testing and personalised care plans for hormonal health, fertility and menopause.

Inception Labs – Developing diffusion large language models that power applications such as coding assistance, voice interaction and search optimisation.

Interlune – Building machinery to extract helium-3 from the lunar surface.

Istari Digital – Delivering digital twin and simulation technologies for aerospace and defence.

Kredete – Providing mobile banking and credit-building services for African immigrants in North America.

Laminar – Combining AI-driven precision automation with spectral sensors for industrial manufacturing.

Lunar Outpost – Developing space robotics and lunar surface mobility systems.

Mantel – Advancing molten-salt carbon capture for high-temperature industrial processes.

Mazama Energy – Harnessing superhot rock geothermal energy for renewable power generation.

Northwood – Building ground networks powered by phased array technology to support space operations.

Odyssey – Developing general-purpose world models capable of predicting and interacting with real-world environments over extended periods.

Overview Energy – Advancing manufacturing technologies for aerospace energy systems.

Parallel Bio – Combining human immune organoids and AI to improve drug safety prediction and discovery.

Pow.Bio – Building continuous fermentation platforms that reduce production costs by separating growth and production phases.

Power to Hydrogen – Producing hydrogen from renewable electricity using anion exchange membrane electrolysers.

Pure Lithium – Developing lithium metal vanadium batteries for electric vehicles and grid storage.

QuSecure – Delivering post-quantum cryptography solutions to protect against future cybersecurity threats.

Rainmaker – Enhancing precipitation through cloud seeding, drones and weather modelling for agriculture.

Realta Fusion – Building compact modular fusion systems for zero-carbon industrial heat.

Reditus Space – Enabling microgravity manufacturing and hypersonic re-entry as a service.

Samaya AI – Developing AI agents for financial research, analysis and decision-making in asset management.

Savor – Producing real fats directly from carbon without relying on animals or farmland.

Skyfire – Enabling AI agents to conduct commerce through identity verification and payment infrastructure.

Stepful – Empowering communities with accessible pathways to healthcare careers through training and certification programmes.

Tern – Developing satellite-free navigation systems for vehicles and defence using real-time mapping data.

Tradeverifyd – Helping enterprises monitor and address supply chain risks in line with regulatory and financial requirements.

Vaulted Deep – Permanently removing carbon through geological sequestration of carbon-rich biomass waste.

Venus Aerospace – Developing reusable hypersonic flight systems powered by detonation ramjet engines.

VESSL AI – Providing an MLOps platform for training and deploying AI models at scale.

Voltai – Building AI models for next-generation semiconductor technologies.

WindBorne – Delivering AI weather forecasting through a global network of long-duration smart balloons.

Zartico – Using AI to deliver the clearest view of visitor behaviour for the tourism industry.

About the Technology Pioneers

Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneers community is a leading global network for early-stage companies shaping the future through breakthrough technologies and innovations. These companies are chosen for their potential to make a significant impact on business and society and are invited to engage with public- and private-sector leaders via the World Economic Forum’s global platform.

The Technology Pioneers community forms part of the Innovator Communities at the World Economic Forum, which brings together the world’s leading start-ups across different growth stages, from early-stage Technology Pioneers to growth-stage Global Innovators and unicorn companies valued at more than $1 billion ushering in the next era of AI.