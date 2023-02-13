Pentagon Baffled by What These Unidentified ‘Objects’ Are and How They Stay Airborne

MICHIGAN - USA - The US Air Force shot down an unidentified octagonal object over Lake Huron with a missile on Sunday.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence in conjunction with a newly created Pentagon bureau known as AARO, short for All Domain Anomaly Resolution Office, is investigating the octagonal flying unidentified objects downed by the US Air Force over Lake Huron, Michigan on Sunday.

The object has no discernible means of propelling itself at high speed and manoeuvring erratically in the air. It possibly holds anti-gravitational technology that is far advanced to anything that is in circulation today.

S4

Most certainly, the craft/s are being examined by specialist scientists at either Groom Lake (Homey Airport) or Los Alamos facilities, where other craft have been held since the 1950s. Naturally the tin foil hat contingent are now foaming at their mouths and salivating at the mere thought that this is extra terrestrial in nature, however the Pentagon have so far denied any such findings.

Unidentified Objects

General Glen VanHerck said: “I’ll let the intel community and the counterintelligence community figure that out. I haven’t ruled out anything.”

“At this point we continue to assess every threat or potential threat, unknown, that approaches North America with an attempt to identify it,” said Mr VanHerck, head of US North American Aerospace Defense Command and Northern Command.

The UAP appears to have demonstrated unusual flight characteristics or performance capabilities that cannot be explained in conventional physical terms.

Bob Lazar talked about Element 115 as a source of antigravitational propulsion in the eighties. Element 115 did not exist according to science in the 1980s, but it does today in the year 2023 and is called Moscovium. It was first synthesized in 2003 by a joint team of Russian and American scientists at the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research (JINR) in Dubna, Russia.