How Chinese 5G EMF Radiation Will Stir Fry Your Insides

LONDON - England - Prime minister, Theresa May's appointment of Chinese telecoms company to oversee parts of the 5G network in Britain is not only foolish but dangerous.

Thanks to Theresa May’s incompetence, stubbornness and lack of intelligence, the Chinese company Huawei will not only be linked up to Britain’s cell phone structure and log all calls, they will be pumping out deadly levels of 5G radiation directly into your body.

Chinese 5G Stir Fry

1G, 2G, 3G and 4G use between 1 to 5 gigahertz frequency. 5G uses between 24 to 90 gigahertz frequency. Within the RF Radiation portion of the electromagnetic spectrum, the higher the frequency the more dangerous it is to living organisms.

Because 5G waves do not travel as far as 4G, mobile phone companies will have to build more masts covering each area thus increasing the destructive power on any living organism in close proximity.

Cell mutation = cancer

With RF Radiation, how close the source is to our physical bodies, is more important than the power level (or wattage) of the radiation. RF Radiation dissipates with distance. In other words, a low powered exposure right next to someone, is more dangerous than a more powerful exposure from a distance. Exposure time is also a factor, the more you get the more dangerous it is. 5G will be the worst of both worlds. We will have more sources around us, and closer to us. And they will be more powerful and continuous emissions.

An extensive scientific study at the Ramazzini Institute in Italy, revealed a definite correlation between cell tower mast proximity and the cause of highly malignant tumors.

If you live near a 5G mast, your life is in severe danger, and the sad thing is, people are too addicted to their phones to care. Population control is now being served up to a population who have no will or control over their mobile phone or internet habits. In this instance, one must top one’s hat at the genius of this 5G operation to bring unseen population control en masse to mass populations who are effectively addicted to their own means of death.

Dr. Joel Moskowitz, a public health professor at the University of California, reveals the increase in mini-cell towers across towns and cities is only part of the concern, lower frequency millimeter waves used in 5G could cause major skin, eye, and nervous system problems.

“The deployment of 5G, or fifth generation cellular technology, constitutes a massive experiment on the health of all species… Because MMWs are weaker than microwaves, they are predominantly absorbed by the skin, meaning their distribution is quite focused there. Since skin contains capillaries and nerve endings, MMW bio-effects may be transmitted through molecular mechanisms by the skin or through the nervous system,” said Dr. Moskowitz.

Dr. Moskowitz is not alone in his concern about 5G. Dr. Yael Stein from Jerusalem’s Hebrew University recently wrote a letter to the Federal Communications Commission outlining his major concerns about 5G, MMV and how it could impact human skin.

Dr. Stein argues the human skin has the ability to absorb more than 90% of microwave radiation and will cause major problems to the health of humans – especially for the vulnerable such as kids, elderly and pregnant women.

The worst part of this whole sorry affair is that it is the hunger for more connectivity by the public in general that fuels their own destruction, and the greedy phone companies are quite willing to feed the public with more poison to their specification.

You will now be able to download that episode of Come Dancing at break neck speed whilst the cells mutate in your body eventually metamorphosing into large thick healthy tumors, and with the knowledge that your every movement and conversations are not only being tracked by Western agencies, but by the Chinese as well. Ah, ain’t life grand?