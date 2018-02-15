‘Fake News’ Created by Eric Schmidt Former Google Boss

NEW YORK - USA - What investigative journalist, Sharyl Attkinson has discovered about Fake News creator Eric Schmidt, is not surprising.

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkinson has revealed after extensive research into the Fake News purge on many sites across the internet, that Google’s former CEO, Eric Schmidt was the mastermind behind it all.

His modus operandi was to smear any news site that held alternative views to the democrats, and Hillary Clinton during and after the 2016 election.

Our site has suffered a lot from Google’s bias because satire was wrongly labelled as ‘fake news’, and we were numerously threatened by Google, to remove satirical material or face the consequences. We have also been demonetized and shadow banned on YouTube. Our site was also ejected from Google news feed during the fake news fiasco.

“Digging deeper, she discovered that Google was one of the big donors behind First Draft’s “fake news” messaging. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, was run by Eric Schmidt, who happened to be a huge Hillary Clinton supporter.

Schmidt “offered himself up as a campaign adviser and became a top multi-million donor to it. His company funded First Draft around the start of the election cycle,” Attkisson said. “Not surprisingly, Hillary was soon to jump aboard the anti-fake news train and her surrogate David Brock of Media Matters privately told donors he was the one who convinced Facebook to join the effort.”

Attkisson declared that “the whole thing smacked of the roll-out of a propaganda campaign.”

The Daily Squib surmised itself that the Fake News scheme was a way for the democrats to purge any form of alternative or conservative thought through censorship and labelling it as fake news. We never thought however that Google would be behind all of this, and are frankly disgusted, but not surprised.

This whole sorry fake news debacle just shows the inherent power Google has over the internet and how it uses its power for the purposes of bias, corruption and censorship of large swathes of internet websites for its own ends.

One thing about free speech is that every viewpoint should be heard, however much one disagrees with any viewpoint, it has a right to be heard. Censorship and bias thwarts the true tenets of democracy.

By trying to artificially skew thought and literature, one dwells into the world of totalitarianism and dictatorship, essentially what Google has become.

The only good thing about Google at the moment is Ray Kurzweil, who we are great fans of, and hope he is using his job to really move things forward in a positive way.

Schmidt is now the head of an advisory board at the Pentagon, and is now teaching them the dark arts of manipulation, disinformation and propaganda for the internet age.