We live in a fast-paced, ever-changing digital world, and the many technologies that see the light of day are clear proof of technology’s march forward. Tech solutions are entering every area of life and bringing changes to many varying fields. Amongst these are the world of sports, where technology is continuing to make its mark.

The introduction of technology in sports has made a huge impact on the game itself. It influences how it is played and ultimately how it is improved. With increased technological advances, referees in a football match can make sure that decisions made in the game are correct. This is naturally changing the course of the game, as any decision a referee makes should be supported by solid proof, in contrast to how the matches played out in the past. The introduction of technology to serve the game has occurred during the last 10-20 years, and the world of sports tech is continuing to grow daily.

Technology in the field of sports betting

There has probably never been a bigger technological advance in the industry of gambling than the one in sports betting. The fact that sports fans can watch the game online live while betting or having placed a bet, might seem obvious today, but it was not long ago that this service never existed. Now the bookmakers’ websites host matches and games in live-streaming, providing fans with a package solution as an extra service to punters.

The increase in technological advances is probably one of the reasons that betting has become so popular during the past few years. People can combine entertainment with excitement from their couch, making betting accessible for anybody. With sites like https://betting.com/gb/, any sports fan can find statistics on the matches and the odds and find a good bookmaker. Besides the easy access, the rise of tech solutions in betting has made in-game predictions much more solid, as every match is analysed and used to add more statistical data on the teams and players.

A technological game-changer

In football, the use of sports tech is apparent through the detailed analysis of the games, calculating which team has the best ball possession amongst many other statistical variables.

The fact that sports technology can track any type of sport has naturally made a big difference in how matches, races, and games are being played. Before the technological solutions, we were not able to follow sports as closely and as intensely as we can today. We have thus become accustomed to having masses of sports data at any time, and constantly get updates and information on teams and player statistics.

Our need to be involved in the latest events is naturally causing sports tech to grow as an industry, simply because of high demand. We perceive an exponential increase in the amount of information and statistical data on sports and matches than twenty years ago, as the introduction of sports tech is providing us with the possibility to come even closer to the players. It is a certainty that sports tech will continue to increase in the future causing the industry to also grow.