WHO – COVID-19 Fatality Rate Upgraded to 3.4% Will Rise Higher With More Data

GENEVA - Switzerland - The COVID-19 coronavirus fatality rate has been upgraded by the WHO to 3.4%.

“This virus is not SARS, it’s not MERS, and it’s not influenza. It is a unique virus with unique characteristics,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday from the Geneva HQ. “We are in uncharted territory.”

“Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” the WHO Director-General revealed. In comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected, he added.

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of WHO’s health emergencies program, also spoke at the conference:

“Here we have a disease for which we have no vaccine, no treatment, we don’t fully understand transmission, we don’t fully understand case mortality.”

It is a positive point that the WHO has upgraded the death rate to 3.4% as more International data is processed, and not on false Chinese data used previously, however the death rate in some regions would be more akin to 8-10% if recorded properly.

The WHO seems to praise China’s response to the virus at every conference, despite the massive cover up employed by the communist regime.

