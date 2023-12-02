Endgame: Tabloid Reality Celebrities Harry and Meghan Not Relevant Anymore

This truly is the endgame for Harry and Meghan, and they will now never be accepted back into the royal fold again, especially after the most recent Omid Scobie nonsense.

“I don’t see these two people as royals in any way, instead they are lowly vulgar tabloid reality star celebrities who are really pissing off the people and of course the actual royals. Please, Britain or Africa or somewhere else, take these idiots away from America. We are fed up!” a former Harry and Meghan American fan revealed.

Indeed, patience with the Sussexes is drying up in America, and even staunch former fans of the couple are dumping the duplicitous duo and their nasty attacks on the royal family. Whilst the Windsors exude an air of dignity, duty and royal class, Harry and Meghan exude an air of desperation, vulgarity and parasitic nastiness.

Endgame

King Charles recently stated that he would not take away the royal titles away from the two miscreants despite their constant attacks, and we can only assume that either the king is extremely weak, or he is worried about other pieces of royal secrets that Harry and Meghan would release.

There are no winners throughout this entire sad episode of shite. Just a sordid morose endgame recycling the same old tired accusations ad infinitum.