Britney Spears Keeps Her Clothes On Shocker

LOS ANGELES - USA - Britney Spears has angered her fans by keeping her clothes on during another selfie photo session.

Britney Spears fans are concerned for her mental wellbeing after it was revealed in a series of selfies the 40-year-old mime artist took whilst fully clothed.

The constant attention seeking former pop starlet has shocked her fans by walking in public with a pair of jeans, a blouse and even a hat.

“This is insane, man! I know she is a narcissist, but to actually keep her frickin’ clothes on is an absolute disgrace. How low is Britney prepared to stoop,” one outraged fan revealed on some inconsequential social media site.

Some of her fans are now even questioning Britney’s mental health state by her latest outrageous actions of actually wearing clothes.

“Like, we’re used to Britney’s attention seeking narcissistic naked selfies everywhere, and she threw us a curveball there. She’s gone full 5150! They need to take her in, blast her skull with electric shock treatment or something to rewire her brain,” another fan ranted.

We contacted Britney Spears’ management for comment.