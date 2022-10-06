When Conspiracy Theories Actually Come True

NEW YORK - USA - The so-called establishment newspaper the New York Times has egg on its face after becoming embroiled in conspiracy theories that turned out to be true.

You have to hand it to the hard-left Marxists at the New York Times masquerading as ‘journalists’ because this time they hit the jackpot of idiocy hard.

The biased far left are not used to karma coming and kicking their Bolshevik arses, but this time it was a beautiful thing to behold.

According to one of their many so-called debunking ‘conspiracy theory’ stories regarding the false election of 2020, the NY Times tried to ridicule a source that revealed that a top executive of an elections technology company responsible for election logistics was working with the CCP and passing information to China.

Naturally anything that challenges the narrative of these so-called newspapers is immediately called a ‘conspiracy theory’ which the New York Times blatantly did.

Turns out some conspiracy theories are true. Eugene Yu, the CCP operative who passed on data to China was arrested on Tuesday for passing on election data to China.

Meanwhile, not a peep of apology from the New York Times who have as much integrity as a soiled toilet brush.

Monday: New York Times publishes story knocking down crazy right-wing conspiracy theories about voting software company. Tuesday: New York Times reports company CEO has been arrested. Read this: https://t.co/5Jg9KziRNI Then this: https://t.co/pJTlI05Mwu pic.twitter.com/PKYuouspEC — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 5, 2022