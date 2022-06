LONDON - England - Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, has brought out her furry panda out for all parliament.

Male MPs and some female ones are literally queuing up in parliament to check out Angela Rayner’s new panda shoes.

“The key is to lie down low and wait for Angela to walk over you, so you can get a closer look at her furry panda,” one Tory MP revealed.

Everyone loves a furry panda, and the Labour Party deputy, Angela Rayner has hers trimmed to perfection (allegedly).

“Excuse me, there’s a queue here,” an agitated MP quips as someone tries to cut the line to see Angela’s furry panda.