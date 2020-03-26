Is Greta Thunberg the Reincarnation of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart?

Historical experts at the University of Salzburg, situated in the birthplace of one of history’s greatest musical composers have been astounded at the likeness of Swedish media darling, Greta Thunberg and the baby Mozart.

Fantastisch!

“I was eating my apple strudel one day in the café, and someone sat next to me with a Mozart book, and a magazine with Greta Thunberg on the front. That is when I spat out my food over the waitress. Mein Gott! The resemblance was fantastically accurate. I sincerely believe, little baby Wolfie has comen backen-zie as this Swedish maiden!!!” Professor Gunther Staffelführer, recalled.

Child prodigy

The remarkable resemblance has astounded the faculty for music history to such a level that the university is even calling for Greta Thunberg to come to Salzburg as a guest, so that the incredible theory can be tested.

“Ve vill put Greta in front of a harpsichord, and if she suddenly creates a magical piece, maybe resembling the Klaviersonate F-dur KV 533/494 or something like that, I vould vet my lederhosen there and then, Jah!”

We shall see what happens..(Story developing)