“17 Million Fuck Offs” Brexiteer Song to Get to Number 1 in the Charts

LONDON - England - Brexiteer song '17 million fuck offs' is set for number 1 in the charts this Friday, when Britain leaves the EU.

CALLING ALL BREXITEERS

Brexiteers have a mission to get the pro-Leave song 17 Million Fuck-Offs to top spot in the charts this Friday, the day Britain formally leaves the European Union, 31 January 2020.

The Brexit song was recorded by writer and Libertarian comedian Dominic Frisby who plans to donate any profits to charity. It can be bought on Amazon and iTunes.

Here are the lyrics for the song so you too can sing-a-long…

17 Million Fuck Offs

by Dominic Frisby

On the 23rd of June, 2016

The people of the United Kingdom – and Gibraltar – went to vote

On an issue that for some had been burning for years The question in full – and unaltered – was – I quote Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union

Or leave the European Union? It was the greatest democratic turnout in British history, I do not scoff

And when the time came to speak the British said fuck off.

Fuck off. Campaigning had gone on for many a month

With debate and discussion on many a front

They’d argued they’d fought they’d smeared and pulled stunts

There was David Cameron. Theresa May. George Osborne.

Tony Blair. John Major. The BBC. The British told them to fuck off. The British told them to fuck off.