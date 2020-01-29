“17 Million Fuck Offs” Brexiteer Song to Get to Number 1 in the Charts

CALLING ALL BREXITEERS
Brexiteers have a mission to get the pro-Leave song 17 Million Fuck-Offs to top spot in the charts this Friday, the day Britain formally leaves the European Union, 31 January 2020.
The Brexit song was recorded by writer and Libertarian comedian Dominic Frisby who plans to donate any profits to charity. It can be bought on Amazon and iTunes.
Here are the lyrics for the song so you too can sing-a-long…
17 Million Fuck Offs
by Dominic Frisby
On the 23rd of June, 2016
The people of the United Kingdom – and Gibraltar – went to vote
On an issue that for some had been burning for years
The people of the United Kingdom – and Gibraltar – went to vote
On an issue that for some had been burning for years
The question in full – and unaltered – was – I quote
Should the United Kingdom remain a member of the European Union
Or leave the European Union?
Or leave the European Union?
It was the greatest democratic turnout in British history, I do not scoff
And when the time came to speak the British said fuck off.
Fuck off.
And when the time came to speak the British said fuck off.
Fuck off.
Campaigning had gone on for many a month
With debate and discussion on many a front
They’d argued they’d fought they’d smeared and pulled stunts
There was David Cameron. Theresa May. George Osborne.
Tony Blair. John Major. The BBC.
With debate and discussion on many a front
They’d argued they’d fought they’d smeared and pulled stunts
There was David Cameron. Theresa May. George Osborne.
Tony Blair. John Major. The BBC.
The British told them to fuck off. The British told them to fuck off.
If you vote to leave, you’ll lose your job
Vote to leave, you’ll lose your home.
Vote to leave, you’ll lose your home.
The ensuing recession will last for years
Said David Cameron. Theresa May. George Osborne.
And the Treasury. Tony Blair. John Major. The BBC.
The Bank of England. Mark Carney. The EU. The IMF. The US president. Saint Obama. Back of the cue. Loads of celebrities. Gary Lineker. JK Rowling. Benedict Cumbertwat. Lord Adonis. Who the fuck’s he anyway?
Said David Cameron. Theresa May. George Osborne.
And the Treasury. Tony Blair. John Major. The BBC.
The Bank of England. Mark Carney. The EU. The IMF. The US president. Saint Obama. Back of the cue. Loads of celebrities. Gary Lineker. JK Rowling. Benedict Cumbertwat. Lord Adonis. Who the fuck’s he anyway?
The British told them to fuck off. Seventeen million fuck offs.
They wheeled in the experts to tell us what’s right
They gave us the benefit of their foresight
To leave is calamitous, that’s definite.
They gave us the benefit of their foresight
To leave is calamitous, that’s definite.
Food shortages. No medicine. Planes grounded. House price crash. ½ a million jobs lost. Cost of £4, 300 to every home. Stock market collapse. Riots. No sandwiches.There’d be an outbreak of super gonorrhea. They seriously said that. Donald Tusk at the EU said it would be the end of Western civilization as we know it. I’m not joking. And one more thing. If you vote to leave, that makes you racist.
The British told them to fuck off. Seventeen million fuck offs.
The vote is final, there’s no going back
Although now they want to go back and re-vote
I think we know what the answer will be
Although now they want to go back and re-vote
I think we know what the answer will be
To Gary Lineker. Alastair Campbell. Dominic Grieve. Chuka Umana. Keir Starma. Vince Cable. Anna Soubry (not a Nazi). Rory Bremner. Armando Ianucci. Delia Smith. Steve Coogan. David Lammy. Lord Adonis. Who the fuck’s he anyway?
The British will tell them fuck off. 17 million fucks offs.
The British will tell them fuck off. 17 million fucks offs.