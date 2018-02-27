Why We Need More Doped Up Americans Not Less

Aww, poor diddums, Flea from Red Hot Chilli Peppers is telling everyone to get off of the drugs. Here’s a guy who has done more drugs in his lifetime than whole swathes of Los Angeles, and he is a nice boy now? He is supposedly scared of becoming addicted.

Like what happened to the Red Hot Chilli Peppers anyway? They used to make cool music when they were on cocaine, speed and heroin, before they sold their souls and became ‘good clean cut boys’ who drink soy and eat cabbage.

Albums like The Uplift Mofo Party Plan and Mother’s Milk reeked of drug usage, testosterone and creative destruction. This shit could have your jumpin’ jimminies jumping like jumping beans on acid laced with pcp. You know, the days before Hillel jumped the ghost.

We got no time for hypocrisy. The RHCP made their name from drug usage. If it wasn’t for the drugs they would not have gone the extra mile musically in the old days. So, this is why to hear Flea, that mean bass bumper, talking like an old man saying stuff like ‘don’t take opioids’ just doesn’t take. Okay, Flea is old now, but still this fucker should know better.

Flea, if you and the boys were real rock stars, you wouldn’t be around no more. Instead, you bowed down, sold out, and are now banal mediocre old farts with dyed hair playing boring banal mediocre pop ‘music’ to people with dead ears.