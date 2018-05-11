3 online cost-effective ways to market your business

LONDON - England - In today’s world, the success of a business is determined by its online presence and influence.

A business that finds itself on the first or second page of the Google search results is likely to succeed than the one which finds itself on page 5 or 10.

As such, having and maintaining a strong online presence is a key component to the success of a business; this task, however, does not come easy nor cheap.

While it’s certain that you have to spend some money looking for a digital marketing agency, you can find solace in that there is an affordable digital marketing agency that offers cost-effective ways to market your business.

Blogging

One of the proven ways to keep in touch with your customers is through blogging. Different marketing agencies are capable of blogging focusing on any particular niche.

Blogging can take many forms i.e. you can use the blog to promote new services or products, inform your customers about the benefits of your products, and use it as a platform to answer in detail to questions raised by your customers.

In order to realise the maximum potential of a blog, you need to update the blog regularly meaning you need to establish a long-term relationship with a marketing agency.

Invest in a strong social media presence

Studies show that many people nowadays spend much of their time on social media channels rather than browsing company websites. This means you have a better chance of reaching more people using your business’ different social media handles than the business website itself.

There are many social media platforms, each with its own pros and cons for different businesses. Facebook is perfect for businesses that want to send text and graphical messages to its customers in equal proportion.

Twitter and LinkedIn are perfect for businesses that want to send text messages only to its customers while Instagram and Pinterest are perfect for businesses that want to show the graphical side mostly.

Tap into the possibilities of YouTube and Flickr

Social media channels mostly offer you the opportunity to send simple messages to your customers but these may not be enough.

To attract many people, you need not just send out a simple text or image ad the summarises what your business has to offer but you may need to come up with videos that explain in detail what it is you can do for the customer.

Sites such as YouTube and Flickr give you the room and platform to interact with customers while showing your work. The videos need not be too long, as that’s a turn off for some rather they should be short and concise touching on the most important parts.

Types of videos that you can do depending on your line of business include explainer videos where you explain how your product works or how you provide your services, Q&A videos where you answer customer questions, and How to’s/Tutorials where you educate your customers on how to use your products.