Terry Wogan: “Looks Like David Icke Was Right All Along”

NORFOLK - England - Former TV presenter Terry Wogan has made an impassioned plea of clemency to author and researcher, David Icke.

By
Edward Richard
-
heath
Former Prime Minister, Ted Heath

A repentant Terry Wogan has spoken of his distress at ridiculing researcher and writer David Icke all those years ago.

“I ridiculed someone who was in the process of waking up. You see I was asleep myself just as so many others were. Well, I apologise to Mr Icke unreservedly for being a snivelling arse that night on the Wogan show. David Icke was correct on Jimmy Savile and all the others, especially those in the halls of power,” Mr Wogan told the BBC news service.

David Icke has been the foremost researcher into the dealings of the higher echelons of the British establishment for over a decade.

  • mike

    The UK is run by the Nazi Cult. It stands out a mile.

  • Egemund

    The sodomite did a bunk with Icke’s money after telling him to piss-off.

  • Jock Doubleday

    Good.

  • ian

    people of the light look out for the new X files—this really blows the lid on the Illuminati—-love peace 🙂

    • whack-a-mole

      I don’t think it does, it is made by the very studios the Illuminati own.

      • donaldjenks

        The Illuminati consider themselves people of the light, and their ‘old money’ does indeed own the studios where the x-files are filmed and the actors, producers who are disseminating information through the cover of ‘fiction’.

  • John Taylor

    It’s really weird what alternative media was talking about 10-20 years ago is all coming true or has happened. WTF?

  • Daniel

    Everything is possible in our universe. Just like what David Icke said we only see a small tiny spectrum and these monsters living amongst us ruling us are getting away with murder every day. Britian was put into the EU because of Heath that scum bag pedo did it because they the Whips had so much dirt on the buggerer.

  • Angela Horne
  • Jake

    Everyone was calling Icke a kook. Look at the truth he told it’s all coming out now. I believed him from the beginning. What he was writing about twenty years ago is coming to light finally by the mainstream.

    • Evana Schmidt

      Do you mean the reptilians?

  • PeterAndrewNolan

    Edward,
    before you criticise David why don’t you actually publish all the PROOF I have presented to the public about the criminality of the Australian, Irish and UK governments? Hmm.

    CrimesAgainstFathers dot com

  • Vlad Vondoom

    At the rate humans are waking up the Illuminati is not going to last long…

    • Enlightened

      The Illuminati are tired of hiding. Anyone who is visible (politicians, entrepreneurs, celebrities, business people, nouveau riche) are not Illuminati but may still be working for them knowingly or not. The Illuminati are prepared for every eventuality because they play all sides. There is no fear, they want you to wake up and if there is unrest they do not mind that as well. In fact, they welcome it.

      • Vlad Vondoom

        I would not bet on them, but of course I could not even comprehend the power of the computers they use to try to predict the reactions of their 7 billion slaves.

  • Christian Koncz

    How is this satire? Wogan did admit that Icke was right about more things he’s comfortable with. When I first read one of his books, thinking it was some New Age wisdom, I thought it was the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever come across. Oh, how I laughed and jeered when he described the likes of Ted Heath, Savile and his mates in the Royal Palace as child killing paedophiles possessed by demonic entities and Prince Charles as the descendant of Vlad the Impaler, the original Dracula. Recently, I don’t feel like laughing any more and I have to wonder: If he was right about the Royal-Westminster child-killing paedophile ring, Bilderberg, Monsanto and so forth, what else was he right about?

    • trebor

      well, he was right about everything! Get it already!

  • Dictator Jules

    So what happened to the inquiry? Gone all hush hush v.strange IMHO

  • cj

    David icke asked for 100,000 £ to launch ThePeoplesVoice media channel, 500,000 was donated but it shut down after a few months and David icke refuses to tell anyone what happened
    The gay chap Sean who was the first to get wed in England recently was Davids business partner at TPV
    ThePeoplesVoice have fled the UK and are now registered in the USA in the name of Seans husband Sinclair

  • Mombasa69

    David Icke was right all along, one of the most interesting theorists out there.