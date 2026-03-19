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ENERGY COSTS: Using the Oven in the UK Now Costs £650 For 20 Minutes

LONDON - England - Britain has the highest energy costs in the world, but now it's going to get a lot worse.

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By Caenum!:
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starmer art of the deal energy
Labour PM Keir Starmer

The spiralling costs of energy in the UK are frankly insane. Using the oven for 20 minutes now costs £650. Boiling the kettle for a cup of tea costs £280. Having a hot fucking shower now costs each UK householder £1,347, and that’s for a 15-minute soak. As for filling the bath, you better get your house re-mortgaged because that will cost £6,700.

Filling your car? You’ll be lucky to get a full tank for lower than £3,900. Putting a light on in a room – that’s now £8.97 per fucking minute.

Not only that! As costs in energy go whacko, so does everything else. Think about it for a second; everything has to be delivered to the shops by trucks, trains and planes. Add on the energy costs for businesses that are then passed on to the customer. Well, how’s about a cheese sandwich for £34.97 or a cheeseburger for £87.93? If you can find a pub that hasn’t already closed down, that’ll be £468 for a half lager.

All of this because the stupid Net Zero cunts in Labour will not drill the billions of barrels of oil and gas in the North Sea, instead opting to buy oil from abroad thousands of miles away at insane transportation costs that add even more pollution or from Norway, who are themselves drilling in the North Sea.

Thank you, Labour, you fucking ludicrously stupid, moronic, retarded muppets.

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