Labour Party: “Terrorist Groups Al-Qaeda and ISIS Also Deserve Their Own State”

By recognising and legitimising terrorism like Labour have done with the Hamas Jihadist terrorist group, now other global terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and ISIS deserve to be given statehood by the socialist Labour government.

A terrorist spokesman for a global terror organisation revealed why the Labour Party, and France rewarding terrorists like Hamas, was a great moment in terrorist history.

“This has empowered terrorism as a functioning mechanism to bring forth change. Terrorist groups have been validated thanks to these far-left and weak Western governments like the UK Labour Party legitimising fellow Jihadist terrorist groups like Hamas.

“The famine and war in Gaza was all orchestrated by Hamas, and their actions worked. Look! The Labour Party of the UK and the Macron government of France have capitulated to terrorist actions. This is brilliant. It is unprecedented. We are all watching and loving every moment.

“We will continue terror campaigns globally now with fervour and with legitimisation of our methods to get whatever we want with impunity.

“Who is to say that our terror campaigns do not give us a territorial, legitimately recognised terrorist state in parts of the UK, France or USA?

“Thanks to weak Western leftist appeasers of terrorism, terrorist groups can now achieve anything through terrorism. The doors just opened up wide, and we have been strengthened beyond our wildest dreams. Thank you!”