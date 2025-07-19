17.7 C
London
Saturday, July 19, 2025
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechTwo Astronomers Discover New Spectacular Planet
Sci/TechWorld

Two Astronomers Discover New Spectacular Planet

NEW YORK - USA - Two avid astronomers have discovered a new planet to much fanfare and excitement.

Daily Squib
By Dee Vorse
ai
ASTRONOMERS

The wonder of the stars! Two astronomers have made a spectacular astronomical discovery of a new planet, it has been reported.

The couple who work together at the observatory in New York said they were listening to their favourite band’s music at the time of the amazing discovery.

“We both have a fetish for listening to a band most people despise with a vengeance. Yep, we have to admit to the entire world, we listen to Coldplay. Anyway, Kristin suddenly jumped back off the telescope! I then had a look and there it was in all its wonder!” Chief astronomer, Andy Byron, revealed.

Located in the Adultarium constellation, the planet discovery is an astronomer’s dream come true.

His trusty assistant, and telescope cleaner, Kristin Cabot said that she wants to name the planet “Martin” after their favourite pop singer.

“I clean Andy’s telescope daily, you know up and down and around. It does get real dirty, so I have to take the gunk out a lot, but this time we hit the jackpot!”

Nodding his head with a big smile, Andy agreed.

  Help Support Independent Publishers

  SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice and coffee.
ai
Previous article
It Doesn’t Pay to Harass Angela Rayner First Thing in the Morning
Daily Squib
Dee Vorsehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.