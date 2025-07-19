The wonder of the stars! Two astronomers have made a spectacular astronomical discovery of a new planet, it has been reported.

The couple who work together at the observatory in New York said they were listening to their favourite band’s music at the time of the amazing discovery.

“We both have a fetish for listening to a band most people despise with a vengeance. Yep, we have to admit to the entire world, we listen to Coldplay. Anyway, Kristin suddenly jumped back off the telescope! I then had a look and there it was in all its wonder!” Chief astronomer, Andy Byron, revealed.

Located in the Adultarium constellation, the planet discovery is an astronomer’s dream come true.

His trusty assistant, and telescope cleaner, Kristin Cabot said that she wants to name the planet “Martin” after their favourite pop singer.

“I clean Andy’s telescope daily, you know up and down and around. It does get real dirty, so I have to take the gunk out a lot, but this time we hit the jackpot!”

Nodding his head with a big smile, Andy agreed.