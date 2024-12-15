Why Netanyahu is Not Stopping

People in Israel and outside Israel may be wondering why Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli leader, is not stopping his defensive assault on the countries/factions surrounding the Jewish state? The answer is relatively simple but is nuanced with some grey areas as well.

To put things simply — the world is now at war, and has been for some time. When it comes to a world war, there is no option but to carry on. Stopping in any way during a global war which is going to escalate even further in the future is tantamount to suicide.

The Israeli high command have known that the globe is primed for an all encompassing war for some time, and they were invariably forced into this position by the October 7 attacks. If you side with the Palestinians, then you will utilise the much touted excuse that the terrorist group Hamas were reacting to 80 years of oppression by the state of Israel (Judea), a land mass that has been occupied by Jews for over 4,000 years. Whatever suits your palette, none of this shit matters anyway because war is war. Playing the victim card does not matter either. The inevitability of a full-blown global war is finally upon us, and many who are sleeping may eventually wake up, but this is highly doubtful in the era of supercharged mass entertainment, social media indoctrination, apathy and mass denial.

When it comes to all out war, there are no rules, no conventions, no nothing. Far leftists abuse the word “genocide” too much. The Palestinians still exist in their millions dotted across the Middle East. If this were a true genocide, they would all be put in concentration camps and systematically gassed one by one, but they are not currently in that situation. One could label the Gaza situation as an “atrocity” as much as one could label the October 7th attacks an “atrocity”, but they are not “genocide”.

People die in wars, they are blown up, they are shot, they die. It would not be a war if these things did not happen.

The survival mechanism is a powerful thing, and the situation that Netanyahu finds Israel in compounds this element of survival to basically survive. Where Islamists wish for death, others wish for life.

Just as the war in the Middle East will not stop anytime soon, neither will the war raging on in the Balkans stop either, or Myanmar, or Ethiopia, Sudan, Turkey/Kurds, South China Sea, Haiti, Ukraine, Russia, Syria, Libya, Israel, Gaza, Lebanon etc. Escalation is inevitable to many other regions of the globe.

The key players within the global war are obviously a concern, but we must not forget the smaller conflicts popping up all over the place as well, because all of these elements meld into the bigger picture of total global conflict. Who enables who is not really a major concern either, but should still be looked at if one analyses the broader overall scenario.

Putin is not stopping (Estonia/Latvia are next), Netanyahu is not stopping, and neither is NATO, China, N.Korea and Iran etc., etc.

Nihilism is the only winner here…