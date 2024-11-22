17.7 C
World

Netanyahu Forced to Travel in Disguise After ICC Puts Out Arrest Warrant

TEL AVIV - Israel - Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu may be forced to wear a disguise whilst travelling abroad after being charged by the International Criminal Court.

By Dr August Balls of Nice
This is getting so far beyond satire, it’s actually off the fucking scale! The Prime Minister of the only democracy in the Middle East, a man who is doing everything to defend his country from multiple terrorist threats, is now a wanted man in over 124 frickin’ countries after the ICC posted an arrest warrant for Benjamin Netanyahu! You read the right, 124 countries are out to arrest Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu, the Israeli PM who will from now on have to wear a disguise when travelling abroad.

The Mossad costume department has been sequestered by the fugitive Israeli president to disguise him whilst abroad.

“We got a lot of costumes for the PM to wear. It’s no problem for us,” Mosher Liebowitz, Chief Disguise Unit officer for Mossad, revealed.

British Labour PM Keir Starmer has even acknowledged that if Netanyahu dares to even set foot in the UK whilst he is in charge, he will have the poor fellow arrested.

How can this actually be happening? Well, one only has to look at the International Criminal Court to see who the lead prosecutor is. Some dude called Karim Ahmad Khan, who has been out to get Netanyahu for years.

