17.7 C
London
Friday, January 5, 2024
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
secret satire society
HomeWorldStephen Hawking Discovered Entire New Universe on Epstein Island
World

Stephen Hawking Discovered Entire New Universe on Epstein Island

EPSTEIN ISLAND - North Atlantic - Renowned theoretical astrophysicist Stephen Hawking was a guest at Epstein Island.

Daily Squib
By Bacchus
buy squib book
stephen Hawking epstein island

Unfortunately, many of the new discoveries were not in any of the astrophysics books penned by Stephen Hawking, but appear in court documents released by US Judge Loretta Preska. The unsealed documents name more than 170 people who were either associates, friends or victims of financier Epstein, who had a penchant for young women.

Black holes

“Forget about the magnetosphere or microquasars or even Lagrange points, Hawking was introduced to an entirely different universe of full body massages, triplet three girl fellatios and full-blown groaning orgies by Epstein and his associates. By the end of it, Hawking radiation was just a distant memory,” an attendee at one of the soirées revealed.

Testing the theory of gravity

One can only imagine the clunky wheelchair of Stephen Hawking moving around franticly or running over Prince Andrew’s foot as the proceedings went on.

“Just a little more to the left,” Hawking’s robotic voice says as a blonde head is eagerly bobbing up and down.

Beware of the pool though, if an out of control wheelchair suddenly propels itself over the diving board and into the drink it would be a sullen end to the festivities.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift For Christmas. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
spot_img
Previous article
Biden to be Mummified and Displayed in Delaware Museum
Daily Squib
Bacchushttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

Start the New Year with an almighty bang! This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Now Reduced to Only £9.95

Squib book
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2023.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »