Copout28 Another Copout

Yay! It’s another Copout28 copout where people with fat heads all talk absolute shit for days on end about dumping fossil fuels which would cause absolute economic disaster to the developing and Third World countries. The UAE and Saudi Arabia have no plans on ditching fossil fuels, and neither does China, India and Russia as well as the rest of the developing world.

Where was Greta Thunberg? Who fucking cares?

“While developed countries in the West want to impoverish themselves, we in the developing world have no desire to do so,” a minister from an African country announced as an Arab guy handed him a large brown envelope full of dollars.

Currently, oil can last up to 50 years, natural gas up to 53 years, and coal up to 114 years globally therefore there is no hurry at the moment to switch to other sources of energy any time soon.

The real problem of the globe that no one talks about or dare mention is overpopulation, which is the cause of all poverty, human suffering, war, environmental damage, pollution, terrorism and misery.

If they were talking about overpopulation at Copout28 it would not be a copout, and if the world’s leaders brought in a plan to reduce the insane levels of overpopulation then at least something useful would be achieved.