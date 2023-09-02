Walmart to Build Store On Georgia Guidestone Site

ELBERT COUNTY - USA - It is ironic that on the desecrated area where the Georgia Guidestone site once stood, a Walmart store will be built.

What better way to prove that overpopulation and disgusting levels of needless consumerism have bulldozed over the edicts of the people who built the Georgia Guidestone structure in 1980, by having those very monuments desecrated by religious zealots and a big fucking Walmart store built over the ruins.

Overpopulation won in the end as far as the Georgia Guidestones were concerned. Now you will get obese consumers in their shopping carts all waddling through the Walmart store buying crap they do not need, invariably made in China in some toxic communist slave colony where workers are paid next to nothing and regularly jump out of tenth floor windows in total desperation.

The inscription on the Georgia Guidestones were translated in eight different languages and read:

Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature. Guide reproduction wisely – improving fitness and diversity. Unite humanity with a living new language. Rule passion – faith – tradition – and all things with tempered reason. Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts. Let all nations rule internally resolving external disputes in a world court. Avoid petty laws and useless officials. Balance personal rights with social duties. Prize truth – beauty – love – seeking harmony with the infinite. Be not a cancer on the Earth – Leave room for nature – Leave room for nature.

Unfortunately, because the Georgia Guidestone site was blown up in 2022, all the ten points on the pieces of granite have now been lost forever floating in the ether of disappointment and utter tragic loss. The human race is thus doomed to the terrible disease of perpetual and exponential increases in population. This is why vast stores like Walmart are the epitome of overpopulation, and feed the virus incessantly.

Overpopulation only creates utter misery for humanity, poverty, loss of environment, war, terrorism, and an inevitable fight for the last finite resources on earth. Polluted, overpopulated nations like China/India and the USA, along with a rogue Russian nation, will now have to fight for earth’s last resources. This is why overpopulation will lead to a global war that will resonate everywhere.

Ironically, it will be the awful result of overpopulation leading to global war that will possibly cure the very problem itself. Global war, pestilence, disease and economic hardship will reduce the population of the earth drastically, however even that may not be enough because unfettered human breeding, like fruit flies, would mean the population of the earth rises even after total conflict.

To ensure this does not happen again, that this Malthusian nightmare never occurs again, the global authority after the massive global war will have to control population with a controlled breeding program. It is only by strict controls that the population of the earth can be maintained at a sustainable level in tune with nature, which will need decades and centuries to recover the terrible plundering of the earth by previous reckless generations.

Climate change activists are deluded fucking idiots and liars because they are not protesting about overpopulation but ‘climate’. That is totally disingenuous and is totally cowardly. What these people are protesting in reality is ‘overpopulation’ by humans, but they are too cowardly to admit what they are doing. Not only are they deluding themselves, but they are deluding other less intelligent lemmings who follow their fake protests blindly.

The overall consensus therefore does not look too good, but let us stipulate one fine point — nature always finds a way. In this sense, nature is a powerful beast and can shake off most of the human pestilence in one fell swoop, all she has to do is find that one little thing that will do the job, or maybe there could be multiple events occurring simultaneously, ultimately it is the prerogative of nature itself to cleanse itself from disease and not some fucking entitled human fuckwit who has been on this earth for 0.0001 millisecond of earth time.

A positive outcome after the global conflict would be that no Walmart exists ever again.