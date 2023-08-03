Trump Hired Convict to Help Train Him For Prison

First rule of prison, don’t bend over to pick up the soap in the showers. Second rule of prison, you gotta be hard, otherwise you get a beat down and become someone’s bitch. These are some of the rules Donald Trump has been learning from convicted murderer Kayshaun ‘crazy eye’ Bubba Johnsons Esquire, 64, who has practically lived his entire life in prison.

Donald is a man on borrowed time, as the radical socialist Democrats are out to get him out of the election race by having him arrested and put in jail. What better way of winning an election by having your opponents jailed on trumped-up nonsensical charges worthy of a Banana Republic?

“Yeah, I trained da man. In prison people go in and some never get released or are murdered. Every day, we studied different scenarios that could mean the difference between life or death. The guards don’t give a shit man, some even take bets on what happens to people. I seen one new boy, he didn’t last a week before they caught that little chicken in the showers.”

It’s a good thing Trump can still organise his election campaign even from his prison cell, and the ongoing civil war that will no doubt ensue after the Democrat judges convict him for 540 years.

What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms. The remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants. It is its natural manure. – Thomas Jefferson

The court hearings will not be televised, unfortunately for Trump, who would play up to the cameras to great effect.

All in all, this is a sad day for America, not only was there fraud committed during the 2020 election, but the entire illiberal woke system is weaponised against Trump and his followers with witch hunt after witch hunt.

Whatever happens with the biased indictments, Trump is up for 2024 election, in or out of jail.

With Trump’s indictment imminent, Peter Navarro says a Second Civil War is coming, and says to Democrats that what they are doing “will come back to haunt you as soon as Republicans take back Trump’s America from your cold, woke hands.” pic.twitter.com/D833kxA3kL — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2023